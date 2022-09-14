Great Lakes Advocate
What's on

Black Head Longboarders bring Lifeline to Club Black Head for information session on September 18

RK
By Rick Kernick
September 14 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Black Head Longboarders president, Halle Ford. Picture Scott Calvin.

Those big hearted soul surfers from Black Head Longboarders are at it again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.