Those big hearted soul surfers from Black Head Longboarders are at it again.
Following on from their recent charitable donation to the Taree Women's Refuge - made jointly with Saltwater Malibu club - they have now turned their efforts to the cause of mental health awareness.
The benevolent boardriders are hosting a special mental health information session at Club Black Head, to be delivered by Lifeline personnel on Sunday, September 18.
Running from 5-6pm, the event is free with all ages welcome. They've even included lucky door prizes to further encourage people to come and see what it's all about.
Black Head Longboarders president, Halle Ford says the event is a continuation of the budding relationship between the club and the Lifeline organisation.
"Back in April we held a charity event called The Boardwalk where we had a display of retro surfboards and all the money raised was donated to Lifeline," Halle said.
"They were pretty stoked and wanted to thank our club and community for supporting them.
"This is their way of appreciating our community, of giving back and helping out our community."
It's something in the general community that is quite common and one of those things that isn't talked about as much.- Black Head Longboarders club president, Halle Ford
The event is indicative of the generous spirit within the club, a group that strives to support its members in a welcome and inclusive atmosphere, a sentiment they are hoping to bring to an area of health that still suffers from outdated stigmas.
"It's something in the general community that is quite common and one of those things that isn't talked about as much.
"So we're just trying to normalise it a bit and provide an opportunity for people to get the information and the facts about it.
"We're just trying to get as many people as possible there - people from all different walks of life, because you just don't know what people are going through."
