The gamble to use all five subs before extra time by Southern United appeared to have failed when Tigers took the lead five minutes in. However instead of losing things up, the Tigers looked to bury the Ospreys, which left space for the visitors to try to attack. A tactical shift at the start of the second stanza of extra time pushed extra players forward, and eventually pressure told as the Ospreys were awarded a free kick, which Reyne Black put perfectly on the head of Jarrod Naylor, who with a perfectly timed run gave the Tigers keeper no chance.

