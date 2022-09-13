SOUTHERN United will play Coffs United in the inaugural Coastal Premier League football grand final at Coffs Harbour on Saturday.
This follows Southern United's 3-0 win over Sawtell in the elimination semi-final played at Forster on Sunday. The Osrpeys then had to backup for the final played at Coffs Harbour on Sunday, where they won 6-5 on penalties after the scores were locked at 2-2 at the end of regulation time.
After beating Southern United twice during the regular season, Sawtell would have been reasonably confident of getting a result as they ran on to Boronia Park on Saturday.
The first 20 minutes was dominated by the visitors, as quick combination play through the midfield created several early sights at the Ospreys goal, but composure was lacking and chances went unfinished. So it was against the early run of play that Mark Mallia threaded a beautiful ball to release Blake Harrison behind Sawtell's defence, and he finished superbly with a deft outside of the foot volley as the defence converged on him.
The goal lifted the home side and they began to dominate the remainder of the first half. However the second half began in much the same way as the first, with Sawtell creating several opportunities that they couldn't finish.
Once they found their groove though the home side wrestled back control of the match and when Mark Mallia added max second for the Ospreys, the visitors visibly slumped.
Reyne Black added a third from the penalty spot after Jarrod Naylor was brought down in the Sawtell penalty area, and the home side comfortably saw out the last 10 minutes in confident fashion.
Final score was Southern United 3 Sawtell 0.
"Fantastic effort by the players today, they had to ride out a couple of storms but in the end it was a comfortable win.'' Southern coach Jonathon Newman said.
"We can't really celebrate it though - there's a grand final place on the line tomorrow!"
Sunday first grade grand final qualifier v Coffs Coast Tigers at Polwarth Drive, Coffs Harbour
SOUTHERN United travelled to Coffs Harbour on Sunday fully aware of the task ahead of them. Coffs Tigers had battled for the premiership all the way with Coffs United, with the competition's most miserly defence, a goal difference 49 goals better than the Ospreys, a full 18 points difference on the competition table at season's end, and two regular season wins over the Ospreys.
Southern United had to travel to the Tigers home ground, which they had never seen before, to play their second match in 24 hours whilst the Tigers had two full weeks to prepare.
It looked like things would go to the script as the Tigers opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes. However no-one could have predicted the Ospreys' response. Drawing on energy reserves they simply shouldn't have had, the visitors defended with gritty determination and solid structure, as well as riding their luck at times.
The belief an improbable result was possible grew as Tommy Elder rolled a great chance wide, and it wasn't long after that when some great combination play saw Graeme Pearson released wide, and he cut the ball back to Roan Whiteman who finished from close range to draw the Ospreys level.
At 1-1 at half time the match was finely balanced - with the home side dominating possession but with the visitors maintaining a threat on the counter attack. This pattern continued throughout the second half, and time ticked away with both sides having opportunities to seal the match.
The game entered extra time of 10 minutes each way with both Beau Wynter and Reece Hunt moving uncomfortably, and no more substitutions available.
The gamble to use all five subs before extra time by Southern United appeared to have failed when Tigers took the lead five minutes in. However instead of losing things up, the Tigers looked to bury the Ospreys, which left space for the visitors to try to attack. A tactical shift at the start of the second stanza of extra time pushed extra players forward, and eventually pressure told as the Ospreys were awarded a free kick, which Reyne Black put perfectly on the head of Jarrod Naylor, who with a perfectly timed run gave the Tigers keeper no chance.
A shift to a more defensive formation ensued and the Ospreys clung on for the lottery that is the penalty shoot out.
Like the rest of the match the shoot out dripped with drama as Rhys Dawes, who had managed a touch on two previous shots, saved the Tiger's fifth to negate an earlier miss by the visitors.
The first two sudden death penalties from the Ospreys were clinical, and then there was disappointment for the Tigers as their player skied his shot, sending Southern United into delirium and the grand final.
Final score Coffs Coast Tigers 1-Southern United 1 (2-2 after extra time0, Southern United win on penalties.
Thursday reserve grade v Port Saints at Findlay Park.
THE sixth placed Ospreys reserve grade side travelled to Port Macquarie on Thursday night to tackle the third placed Port Saints. The Ospreys management had gambled on relinquishing home ground advantage by playing midweek, in order to try to allow more recovery time for the players given the short turn around time between matches.
The Ospreys started well, dominating the opening minutes of play, but then with almost their first meaningful attack Saints got in behind the Ospreys defence and opened the scoring.
Despite the setback the Ospreys continued to create the greater number of chances, with the Saints keeper having to work hard to maintain his team's lead. The second half saw the balance tip a little more towards Saints, as their familiarity with the Findlay Park surface began to show.
They added a second goal after a raised flag by the linesman caused the Southern United defence to hesitate momentarily, thinking an offside was about to be awarded in their favour, but the flag was for a foul by the visitors, and the referee had allowed play to continue.
The Ospreys fought back, with Chris Kianou pulling one back shortly after, but they couldn't find a second as Saints defended strongly through to the final whistle.
"I'm still really proud of the boys. I couldn't fault their effort, and Saints never really allowed us to play our football. It's been a great first season for us," Ospreys coach Julian Mallia said.
Final score Port Saints reserve grade 2 Southern United reserve grade 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.