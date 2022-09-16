Great Lakes Advocate

Break-up and make-up cycle continues

September 16 2022 - 12:00am
AFTER EVER HAPPY

  • M, 95 minutes

The fourth film in the AFTER franchise finds Teresa and Hardon at crossroads. Does Teresa continue to save him and their relationship, or is it time to save herself?

