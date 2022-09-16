Break-up and make-up cycle continues

The fourth film in the AFTER franchise finds Teresa and Hardon at crossroads. Does Teresa continue to save him and their relationship, or is it time to save herself?
While Hardon remains in London after his mother's wedding and sinks deeper into darkness, Teresa returns to Seattle and endures a tragedy.
If they want their love to survive, they will need to work on themselves first.
But will their paths lead them back to each other?
After Ever Happy is based on the screenplay by Sharon Soboil, and is based on the book by Anna Todd. Directed by Castille Landon and starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford.
For showtimes: m.greatlakescinemas.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.