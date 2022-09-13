Great Lakes Advocate

Diamond Beach resident Wayne Thomson met Queen Elziabeth II in 1970

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 13 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wayne Thomson, wearing the Balmain jumper he donned in 1970 and a press clipping featuring his meeting with the Queen. Picture by Scott Calvin.

Wayne Thomson played two first grade games for Balmain during the 1970 NSW Rugby League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.