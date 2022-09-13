Bungwahl Public School students are putting the final touches to their greatly anticipated musical, Star Warts The Umpire Strikes Back.
The talented thespians have been rehearsing under the direction of enthusiastic first time director, and teacher, Tricia Tuft, while Hayden Campbell has been coaching the youngsters in the final details of dance.
According to principal, Di Farley the coming performance has been a whole school community production with everyone involved in the musical whether learning lines and songs, building sets and props or sewing costumes.
There have been some challenges along the way, including one of the lead characters breaking an arm while snowboarding and the rats enjoying a feast on some props made with paper mache which required rebuilding, Ms Farley said.
"As a small school of 37 students, performing this musical is quite unique," she said.
"The show is usually performed by a select group of older performers.
"The inclusive nature of our school ensures all students are involved in performing, including our kindergarten students, who have speaking roles.
"Several students have more than one character role, as well as doubling as backstage crew and costume support.
"The students have done a great job in supporting and encouraging each other.
"This learning opportunity has helped develop independence, responsibility and confidence in the students."
The Craig Hawes musical is set in a galaxy far, far away and follows the adventures of Luke Warmwater and his aunt, Daft Ada as they help Princess Nebula defeat the evil umpire who battles for supremacy on the planet of Wimbeldonia.
"We are looking forward to a sell-out performance."
Tickets, available from Bungwahl Public School 4997 6175, are $12 adults, $8 concession and $5 children
