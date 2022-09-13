Great Lakes Advocate
Star Warts The Umpire Strikes Back the musical held this Friday

Updated September 13 2022 - 12:04am, first published 12:00am
Students are getting ready for Friday's performance with a full dress rehearsal. Picture Bungwahl Public School.

Bungwahl Public School students are putting the final touches to their greatly anticipated musical, Star Warts The Umpire Strikes Back.

