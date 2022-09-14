Great Lakes Advocate

The Ospreys got the job done, winning 6-5 on penalties after the scores were locked at 2-2 at fulltime

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 14 2022 - 7:00pm
Raine Black controls the ball during Southern United's 3-0 win over Sawtell in the elimination semi-final played at Forster.

SOUTHERN United has defied considerable odds to make the Coastal Premier League grand final to be played against Coffs United at Coffs Harbour this Saturday, September 17.

