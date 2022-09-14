SOUTHERN United has defied considerable odds to make the Coastal Premier League grand final to be played against Coffs United at Coffs Harbour this Saturday, September 17.
Due to a washout the previous weekend, the Ospreys had to win a semi-final at Forster last Saturday against Sawtell.
But that was only the start.
Southern then had to travel to Coffs Harbour on Sunday for the final, where they played Coffs Tigers, a team they hadn't beaten this year.
The Ospreys got the job done, winning 6-5 on penalties after the scores were locked at 2-2 at fulltime.
However, the Ospreys will be underdogs this weekend, a fact coach Jonathon Newman acknowledges, although he doesn't necessarily think it's a bad thing.
"Yes it was a huge upset to get the win at Coffs Harbour on Sunday,'' he said.
" Any bookmaker would have had us at extremely long odds - we lost twice to them this season, they finished 18 points higher on the table than us, more than 40 goals better with their goal difference, home ground advantage and two weeks rest, recovery and training as opposed to our 24 hours.
"I always thought we'd be competitive - and if you're competitive you're always a chance of making a grand final. I knew the playing group would be very resilient, even if results this season didn't always go our way.
"I did tell the players at the start of the season not to book anything in until after September 17.''
Like all clubs the Ospreys faced a battle with wet weather early in the season and this impacted on training and games.
Our 3-0 win against Sawtell would have been a surprise for some people, given they'd beaten us twice this year already.- Southern United coach, Jonathon Newman
However, Newman doesn't think it was a major hurdle.
"The wet weather really wasn't a factor as it affected everyone equally,'' he reasoned.
"I suppose it played havoc with the fitness program I like to put in place with my teams, but we made the most of the Great Lakes YMCA, and much to my surprise on Sunday it was Coffs Tigers cramping before us.
"Our 3-0 win against Sawtell would have been a surprise for some people, given they'd beaten us twice this year already.
"But in each of those previous matches we hadn't really played our best football, and they grabbed their chances well.
"We didn't really allow ourselves to look beyond the match on Saturday until it was done, but from the moment we finished the team song it was back to business.
"The players all went straight down for a cold water swim, and started their recovery process.
"There was no difficulty getting the players up for Sunday's game at all.
"We met for an early lunch to ensure everyone was well fed and watered, and I think that helped a lot.''
Coffs United beat Macleay Valley 4-0 to move into the grand final.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
