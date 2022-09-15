Black cats are often unfairly given a bad rap. Often a symbol of witchcraft, evil or bad luck, black cats are indeed just like any other cat.
Black cats are frequently very smart. They are savvy to things going on around them, they are highly responsive and capable of handling change, throughout which, they remain calm, loving, energetic companions.
This week there are not one but two beautiful female kittens available for adoption. They can be rehomed independently or as a duo.
They are roughly nine weeks old and have had all necessary vet work including health checked, microchipped, desexed, vaccinated, flea and worm treated.
If you would like to meet these lovely girls contact the cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827. NSW AWL Rehoming number: R251000222
We are currently taking expressions of interest in these kittens. Please phone the clinic on 6557 2273 to enquire.
