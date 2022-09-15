Great Lakes Advocate

Pet of the Week

September 15 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Both are very friendly and love attention. Adoption fee is $120. Picture supplied.

Black cats are often unfairly given a bad rap. Often a symbol of witchcraft, evil or bad luck, black cats are indeed just like any other cat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.