Car enthusiasts will have the rare opportunity to pick up a 1948 2.5 litre four-door Riley sedan at this year's postponed Nabiac Automotive Swap Meet later this month.
Joining the line-up of vehicles for sale will be a TR8 sports car, four new Daihatsu Hijet mini trucks, a 1942 WLA Harley Davidson, 650cc Yamaha and various parts for American, Japanese, British and European motorcycles.
The event will be held on Sunday, September 25 from 7am in the grounds of The National Motorcycle Museum, Nabiac in conjunction with the Taree and District Classic and Vintage Motorcycle Club and Museum.
About 150 traders from Victoria, Queensland and NSW will occupy occupying 200 sites offeringa range of car, truck and motorcycle machines and parts.
Greg Lawn from Central Motorcycles, Ken Woods and Ray Fowler and from Queensland BSA guru Mike Reilly. will join three Victorian traders.
Admission is $5 and children under 16 gold coin donation with proceeds going to Camp Quality, while Marine Rescue Tuncurry-Forster will undertake the catering.
This event is usually held the last weekend in July, however this year owing to the recent rains it had to be postponed the end of September, Nabiac Automotive Swap Meet Committee co-ordinator, Peter Smith said.
Next year it will revert back to the end of July, Mr Smith said.
Any further inquiries can be had by contacting the museum 10.0am to 3.0pm daily on 0474 788 132.
