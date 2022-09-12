Great Lakes Advocate
What's on

About 150 traders from Victoria, Queensland and NSW will occupy 200 sites

September 12 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 1942 WLA Harley Davidson will be offered for sale. Picture Nabiac Automotive Swap Meet

Car enthusiasts will have the rare opportunity to pick up a 1948 2.5 litre four-door Riley sedan at this year's postponed Nabiac Automotive Swap Meet later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.