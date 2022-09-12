The popularity of sport in Australia can partly be attributed to a warm climate that encourages people to get outdoors and be active.
Sport also enables well-loved national values like 'mateship', 'having a go' and 'egalitarianism' (the assumption that that all people are equal), to be played out.
One result of Australians' preoccupation with sports is the large number of world champions and record holders the country can claim.
Australians excel internationally in sports like cricket, golf, tennis, hockey, athletics, football in several codes, surf-board riding, various forms of motor racing, and especially swimming.
Few may know that Australia also competes in the International Life Saving Championships (ILSC) which are held every two years.
As with so many other events, the 2020 ILSC was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 2022 ILSC will soon be held in Riccione, Italy, from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, October 9 October.
Queensland's Gold Coast will host the 2024 ILSC.
Surf lifesavers from around Australia could have a further opportunity to represent their country through participation at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria.
This follows a bid by the International Life Saving (ILS) Federation for inclusion of life saving sport.
Surf lifesaving has a rich history of Olympic and Commonwealth games representation through events such as swimming, sprinting and kayaking.
Lifesaving is synonymous with Australian culture as the nation's most iconic humanitarian movement.- International Life Saving Federation president, Graham Ford
However, the ability to compete directly in the sport of surf lifesaving would be a dream come true for many past and present athletes, and an inspiration for future competitors.
Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) president, John Baker ESM, said that the prospect of sports inclusion at the Commonwealth Games would elevate the sport to even greater levels and inspire a whole new generation.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for our sport, and we are really excited about the prospect of our surf lifesaving athletes having the opportunity to compete in the Commonwealth Games," he said.
"Special thanks to Life Saving Victoria (LSV) for the co-ordination work and role they have played in support of this Commonwealth Games bid - a bid which SLSA fully supports".
ILS president Graham Ford said: "Lifesaving is synonymous with Australian culture as the nation's most iconic humanitarian movement.
"With the Commonwealth Games aquatics program being held in the Geelong region, LSV has recommended that if successful, lifesaving events take place in the Geelong-Surf Coast area to consolidate aquatic events to one region," he said.
"Our athletes are more than just heroes on the starting line - they are also heroes between the flags and on the pool deck, using sport as active training for rescue-readiness, selflessly dedicating their fitness and skills to saving lives."
Lifesaving Australia is seeking to include both ocean and pool lifesaving as one of five additional sports at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with a decision expected later in 2022.
