Aim High project launched for this school holidays

Updated September 12 2022 - 4:26am, first published 2:00am
The Aim High project will be co-ordinated by local Worimi woman, Tanika Davis. Picture Shutterstock.

A schedule of structured activities specially designed for local Aboriginal children will be held during these school holidays.

