A schedule of structured activities specially designed for local Aboriginal children will be held during these school holidays.
Funded by the Department of Youth, run by Forster Neighbourhood Centre and led by Aboriginal role models, the Aim High project will give youngsters the opportunity try out their skills and interests to inspire and foster unique talent.
The funding will be used to bring aspiring Aboriginal role models to the Forster-Tuncurry area to run workshops with local children and provide out-of-area excursions to elite performances, such as cultural camps, Bangarra Dance studio and NRL matches.
With the support of local services and schools, more than 65 local children have been surveyed with surfing, motorbike riding, NRL and cultural activities identified as preferred activities.
The Aim High project will be co-ordinated by local Worimi woman, Tanika Davis.
Tanika's passion is focussed on understanding the importance of real and impactful community engagement with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
Tanika's enthusiasm to ensure program outcomes benefit her people is reflected in all she does, personally and professionally.
Tanika will be supported by Worimi man, Will Simon as activity co-ordinator.
Will works at Forster Primary School as acting Aboriginal education officer and in his words 'he will do anything to support our local kids'.
We are keen to see this program provide as much opportunity as possible to nurture and develop talent in our local Worimi children, Will said.
The project will also be supported by Tobwabba Aboriginal Medical Service, Homebase Youth Services and NSW Police.
The project kicks off on Tuesday, October 6.
For an activity schedule or to get involved, email aimhigh@fnc.org.au or call the Forster Neighbourhood Centre 6555 4351.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.