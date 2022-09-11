Single vehicle accident claims one life

An unidentified man has died at Wootton, about 50 kilometres south of Forster, following a single vehicle accident.
Emergency services were called to Wattley Hill Road, Wootton about 9.30am on Saturday, September 10 following reports a motorcycle had left the road.
The man, aged in his 40s or 50s died at the scene.
Officers attached to Manning-Great Lakes Police District established a crime scene and are making inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Investigations are continuing.
Police are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage or information about this incident to either contact Forster Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.