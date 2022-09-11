Great Lakes Advocate

The accident occurred on Saturday at Wootton

Updated September 11 2022 - 10:50pm, first published 10:40pm
Single vehicle accident claims one life

An unidentified man has died at Wootton, about 50 kilometres south of Forster, following a single vehicle accident.

