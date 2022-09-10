Great Lakes Advocate

Wingham upset Hawks in Group 3 minor semi-final


By Mick McDonald
Updated September 10 2022 - 8:35am, first published 8:00am
Forster-Tuncurry centre Beau Lowry tries to get past Wingham defenders during the Group 3 minor semi-final at Tuncurry.

AN at times disinterested Forster-Tuncurry crashed out of the Group Three Rugby League premiership race when upset14-12 by Wingham in the minor semi-final at Tuncurry

