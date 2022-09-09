Great Lakes Advocate

Rock fishers rescued by volunteer surf life savers this week

September 9 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured Surf Life Saving NSW.

With the summer swimming season on the horizon, Surf Life Saving Lower North Coast duty officer, Jerrad Allen has emphasised the importance of wearing a life jacket when rock fishing after two young men were rescued from treacherous waters at Charlotte Head in Booti Booti National Park earlier this week, Tuesday, September 6.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.