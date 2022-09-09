Great Lakes Advocate

A mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier today

Updated September 9 2022 - 4:45am, first published 4:30am
Flags fly at half-mast in Mid-Coast LGA

MidCoast Council is flying all flags across the LGA (local government area) at half-mast as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier today.

