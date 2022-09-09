Flags fly at half-mast in Mid-Coast LGA

MidCoast Council is flying all flags across the LGA (local government area) at half-mast as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier today.
All flags across council facilities and parks will be flown half-mast from the announcement of a sovereign's death until the day after the funeral.
The tradition of flying the flag at half-mast began in the 17th century as a symbol of grief and mourning.
The oldest reference to flying half-mast can be found around the early 1600s, when the captain of the British vessel, Heart's Ease died en route to Canada.
On its return to London, the ship's crew had lowered the flag to honour the captain.
The British started the tradition of flying half-mast at exactly one flag's width lower on days of mourning to make room for an invisible flag on top that represented their loss.
