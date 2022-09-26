Great Lakes Advocate

Council will continued funding support to cancelled or postponed events

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
September 26 2022 - 8:00am
Councillors have agreed to carry forward sponsorship funding to events forced to cancel due saturated grounds, ongoing wet weather conditions and other unforeseen obstacles.

