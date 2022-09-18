Concern has turned to frustration for a group of Blueys Beach Shopping Village owners and operators as they battle to get a car park repaired.
Located along Boomerang Beach Road, businesses are concerned about the condition of staff car parking at the back of the shops.
Boomerang Beach Surf Co manager, Matt Reynolds explained while the area was primarily used by staff, it also provided additional parking for customers.
He said major weather events during the past few years had resulted in extensive damage to the area and a drop off of bitumen of up to 10cm and at least 15cm wide.
Matt believes it is only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured, while vehicles are regularly victims of the terrible conditions.
"Cars have become stuck and damaged from parking in these spots, and I'm scared that one day someone could fall or hurt themselves," Matt said.
Requests to MidCoast Council to repair the area has seemingly fallen on deaf ears, with council claiming the car park was the owners' responsibility.
"I have since found out that to be incorrect," he said.
Matt said council only bothered to answer his three emails sent during the past 12 months on one occasion.
"To make matters even more frustrating, the new post office is opening soon, and they have started repairing the car park around that, which is 20 metres away from the damaged car park.
"I'm no engineer, but it doesn't seem like it would take too long to repair, cost or manpower shouldn't be the issue either.
"The roads and facilities out Pacific Palms are always neglected by the MidCoast Council, and as ratepayers it is no acceptable."
Long-time property owners, Rob and Sue Williams said the car park had 'always' been in a state of disrepair.
"It's always been woeful," Mr Williams said.
However, Mr Williams said it had never been an official designated car park.
He said the car park evolved mainly because business owners and operators didn't want staff to take up limited spaces in the official car park.
The one-way thoroughfare was originally intended for deliveries, he said.
After looking into the matter, MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott explained the area was private land that was in council ownership and classified community land.
"The laneway itself is part of our transport network assets," Mr Scott said.
'However, the area being used for parking is not currently part of the maintained assets," he said.
"At this stage we have no plans to formalise or resurface the actual area the vehicles are parking on; we are planning some maintenance of the laneway and at that time we will do some work to address the edge drop-off with a better taper from the road level to the ground level.
"Our team will contact the shopkeepers to let them know."
