COVID-19 the fun killer curtailed these popular events over the past two years.
But COBVID-19 won't beat us and we're back.
The community markets will be held in the grounds of the old Uniting Church adjacent to the community gardens.
The motor show will be held in the park known as market square right opposite.
The date and time will be Sunday, November 27 between 8am-2pm.
They both proved very popular.
The motor show attracted over 160 cars. trucks and motorcycles from all eras, brand new to ancient.
Entry into the motor show is free for both participants and spectators.
So come along with your pride and joy to display. New or old, car truck or motorcycle it doesn't matter.
All are welcome.
Thanks to Road Ramblings and the Pitstop Bookshop some great prizes will be on offer.
Any money raised will be put towards the welfare work of the Manning Uniting Church.
So save the date, Sunday, November 27 between 8am-2pm.
Any money raised will be put towards the welfare work of the Manning Uniting Church.
