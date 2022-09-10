Farmer Ben from Wingham has been winning hearts of the audience of Farmer Wants a Wife with his old-fashioned chivalry and nature, with one commentator saying he "seems like a real sweetheart."
Below, we learn more about farmer Ben, and the four women he has chosen to continue as his potential partners.
Advertisement
Farmer Ben wears his heart on his sleeve, believes in old-fashioned romance and hopes for a long-lasting partnership like he has seen in his parents and grandparents.
Ben shares custody of his four-year-old daughter and is looking for someone who is family focused and loves kids.
What are your interests?
I like outdoor activities such as fishing, camping, bike riding, and hiking. I love to take my daughter for dolphin watching on my jet ski. I grew up playing cricket and AFL, so love to watch a game on TV or go to a live match.
What sort of partner are you looking for?
Someone who can be my life-long best mate and lover, who is resilient to go through the highs and lows of life together and find the positives out of every situation. Someone prepared to give and take, and to squeeze the best out of the life we build together. Someone who doesn't mind getting dirty but still enjoys frocking up and showing off the beautiful woman that they are.
What values are you looking for in a partner?
Caring, loving, honest, sincere and selfless. I'm looking for a person who is supportive and kind, not afraid to take charge and speak up, but still have a listening ear and a compassionate shoulder.
What is important to you in a relationship?
Honesty, commitment and trust.
How would you describe yourself in a relationship?
I have a big heart and give my absolute all. I'm not perfect but I'm always respectful, loving and affectionate.
What qualities do you bring to relationships?
Honesty, sincerity and lots of laughter.
Who are you closest to in your family?
My mother, I tell her everything (often too much!). My dad is the hardest working person I know, and I respect his advice. They've been married for 30 years, endured many hurdles and tragedies in life, but are still so in love, still hold hands and cuddle on the couch. It's their relationship that I most admire and wish to replicate.
Do you have any children?
Advertisement
I have a beautiful four-year-old daughter, who I have shared custody of. She is my world and I strive every day to be the best father I possibly can be for her.
Would you like to have more children?
Definitely. I'd love my daughter to have a brother or a sister one day. I can't put a measure on it but would want to be confident in our personal relationship before becoming a family.
What is the most interesting thing about you?
I was born in Bega, started school in Tongala in northern Victoria, went to high school in Mount Gambier (SA) and did Year 11 and 12 at a boarding school in Adelaide. I've played cricket in England and have made lifelong friends wherever I have been.
Where would you like to be in five years?
Advertisement
Happily married to the love of my life. Making the most of the life's journey together as a family.
What is your philosophy on love?
True love is for life. You need to give yourself fully to one another. Two parts becoming one, inseparable unit that can withstand the storms of life and relish in the views from the summits.
Why did you apply for Farmer Wants A Wife?
Reality TV is not where I saw my journey of searching love going. A friend sent me the link to farmer Ben's video, and I felt compelled to put my hat in the ring. City dating hasn't worked out for me so far in finding someone genuine, who is looking for something long-term.
Advertisement
I have always had a strong pull to the country with a number of family and friends living in country towns. I've always felt at home when visiting them.
Why did you choose farmer Ben?
I really valued farmer Ben's reflection on his grandparents' and parents' love in what he was looking for. It seems like we have a lot of common values, we are both seeking in a partner that I think will complement each other. It definitely helps that he's pleasant on the eye and genuinely seems like an easy going, fun-loving bloke that I'd love to get to know.
On love and relationships
Finding love to me means finding your best friend, someone to laugh with, someone who notices when something is off, who will put in the effort and go the long haul. I value the traditional love you don't seem to find in this modern world of dating. I may look girly, but I will give anything an absolute crack, even if that results in getting my whites dirty. The way to my heart is a good margarita or wine complemented with a nice, rare steak.
Advertisement
Why did you apply for Farmer Wants A Wife?
I am ready for the next chapter of my life. As soon as I saw Ben, I had an instant attraction to him. He seems kind and down-to-earth, and that is what I want in my partner. I got butterflies watching his video, I knew I needed to meet him.
Also, my parents live 15 minutes from Wingham on a 100 acre property, and I lived there for six years while growing up.
Why did you choose farmer Ben?
Farmer Ben's personality stood out to me. I feel like we would get along well. I see lots of fun, laughs and good times ahead with him. We have another thing in common, we both are single parents.
On love and relationships
Advertisement
Love is everything to me. It's such a beautiful thing once you find it. I have been in love once before and I want that feeling again. This time, I want it to be forever. I'm easy going but I love spoiling my partner with surprises and dates at secret spots. In my past relationships, I've made the mistake of doubting myself, lacking confidence and not being able to speak up.
Why did you apply for Farmer Wants A Wife?
I want to find my life partner. I've realised conventional ways of finding love haven't worked for me, so I am taking a risk to hopefully find a genuine connection. A life on the farm sounds like early mornings, hard work, beautiful sunsets and a whole lot of fun in between. Also, I grew up on a dairy farm and am not afraid to get my hands dirty.
Why did you choose Farmer Ben?
As soon as I saw Ben's profile video, I knew he was the one I'd be most excited to meet. From what I've seen of Ben, he has all the qualities I look for in a partner.
Advertisement
On love and relationships
I'm a hopeless romantic at heart and feel like life is better spent with someone you love. Backrubs are the way to my heart. Reflecting on past relationships, I think I maybe became complacent when in a relationship that felt secure.
Why did you apply for Farmer Wants A Wife?
I am applying for Farmer Wants A Wife as I would love to fall in love. I grew up on a farm and have always loved the country life. For someone that has lived in Sydney for majority of my adulthood, I always look back on my childhood and am forever grateful for my life on the farm. I hope that I can meet a farmer and bring up my children in a similar way.
Why did you choose farmer Ben?
Advertisement
I was drawn to Farmer Ben after watching his video. He seems like an easy going, hardworking and attractive country bloke. I loved his view on love and the appreciation he has for his grandparents, parents and daughter. I think we would get along like a house on fire.
On love and relationships
I want nothing more but to fall in love and find my perfect match. Nothing beats the magical feeling of knowing someone is always thinking of you and is your number one supporter. I have always cherished the love my grandparents and parents have for each other. I only wish I could experience the same long-lasting love.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.