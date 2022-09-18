Councillors have made a determination to take control of a planning proposal for north Diamond Beach.
A planning proposal has been submitted by a landholder seeking to rezone the area from a tourist zone to a mixture of general residential and medium-density residential zone.
Land zoned for conservation will remain unchanged.
At the June ordinary meeting councillors considered a request to submit the application for a gateway determination in order to progress the planning proposal.
However, councillors voted to defer the matter to allow members of the community to voice their concerns and views at a future information session.
Held in late August, the meeting attracted 140 people, many passionately objecting to the proposal.
In response to council's deferral, the applicant lodged a rezoning review with the Department of Planning which is required to be considered by the Hunter and Central Coast Regional Planning Panel.
If the gateway determination goes this way the community will not be shut out - there will be plenty of opportunity for consultation.- Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle
At this month's MidCoast Council September ordinary meeting councillors determined they now want to remain the planning proposal authority for the planned development
Supporting the decision to remain the authority for the project, David West said: "As councillors it is up to us to do our duties as councillors and the local government body."
He equated the process which would have been undertaken by the Department of Planning and Environment as akin to being done by a robot.
"Any decision which affects our home should be managed by us the people that reside here," he said.
Dheera Smith supported the moved believing it gave council staff greater autonomy.
She said the area had biodiversity significance.
"And hopefully the State government will come to the party as well and see that temporary dwellings such as camping places would be a good solution for the future," Cr Smith said.
"Unfortunately there had been a perception by the community there had not been a great deal of consultation in the lead up to this and this allows a gateway determination to be looked at by the State government," deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said.
He said both Greater Taree City and MidCoast councils had held community meetings in the past, the last before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In October 2018 there was a community meeting at the surf club where the issues around diversity of housing was discussed and it was recognised then that there was a need for more diverse housing, including medium density in the area," Cr Tickle said.
He said a later meeting, which attracted 33 people, recommended a change to zoning.
A majority of people (he believed 60 per cent) agreed there was a need for housing diversity and addressing the need for medium density housing, he said.
"With a gateway determination there's an opportunity for the community to give further input in the consultation process.
"If the gateway determination goes this way the community will not be shut out - there will be plenty of opportunity for consultation.
"I hope the community will have confidence in the assessment process that they will be heard and they will be considered in the assessment."
However, Peter Epov said he was not entirely convinced the process should be brought back to council.
"I do believe entirely that local communities and local government should be making more involved planning decisions.
"(But) this is quite a complex situation."
Local issues should be discussed at a local level, Jeremy Miller said.
"The easy thing would be to send it to state; this council is not afraid to have those difficult conversations," Cr Miller said.
"I image we will be having many meetings and debates about this proposal."
Hallidays Point Community Action Group (HPCAG) spokesperson, Barb Richardson said the group would continue to monitor progress on the planning proposal.
"Our issues and concerns with this proposal remain and are shared by many members of the local community as evident at the public meeting on August 23," Ms Richardson said.
"HPCAG and other concerned residents will be making submissions to the public consultation phase when this is scheduled."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
