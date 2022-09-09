Farmer Ben from Wingham debuted on television screens across the country last Sunday night, September 4, in the reality show Farmer Wants a Wife.
Farmer Ben is Ben Scowen, a 27-year-old dairy farmer and proud dad to a four-year-old girl.
Advertisement
In the first episode, Ben met nine women, had a round of speed dating followed by dinner with all of the contenders.
He then had to send four of the women packing after choosing five of the women to continue as potential partners.
Ben found that task difficult, becoming emotional at the thought of hurting any of the women, and having to be encouraged by host Natalie
He then had to choose one to spend 24 hours with him on the farm.
He chose Leish, a 31-year-old hospital administrator.
At the farm he romanced her with an old fashioned dinner of roast chook.
Sweeping drone footage of the farmhouse on green rolling hills outside Wingham showed the area spectacularly.
After the 24-hour date, Ben was joined by the four other women.
He introduced them to farm life by having them chase and catch poddy calves in a small pen to weigh them.
The next day Ben had to choose women to spend the day with, and at the end of that date, send one of them home.
Ben chose 24-year-old vet nurse Lauren, and 29-year-old Renee, a recruitment consultant.
"With Renee, I'm definitely weighing up whether there is a connection there more than just friendship," he said.
"With Lauren, I'm weighing up whether she's ever going to feel comfortable enough to come out of the nervous little shell."
Ben's decision at the end of the day was to send Lauren home.
Farmer Wants a Wife continues on Prime 7, 7pm Sunday night.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.