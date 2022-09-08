A man has been charged with numerous offences and will appeared in Forster Local Court today, Thursday, September 8.
Yesterday afternoon, September 7 Manning Great Lakes Police District detectives a house in Forster following information in relation to a wanted male.
Shortly after police arrival the male leapt out a rear window of the dwelling and ran into a neighbouring yard.
The male was pursued by police and was arrested.
He was taken to Taree Police Station and charged with five counts of aggravated break, enter and steal, three of break enter and steal, three of take and drive conveyance, police pursuit, two of breach apprehended domestic violence order and four outstanding warrants.
