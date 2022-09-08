Great Lakes Advocate

A man was arrested in Forster yesterday

Updated September 8 2022 - 4:38am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man appeared in Forster Local Court today charged with numerous offences. Picture file.

A man has been charged with numerous offences and will appeared in Forster Local Court today, Thursday, September 8.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.