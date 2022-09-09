Toilet lids down as sewer investigations begin

The annual sewer investigation program undertaken by MidCoast Council begins next week with Forster Keys the first designated area.
Starting on Tuesday, September 13, the program will extend across September, October and end in early November.
Advertisement
The program involves council contractors using closed circuit television cameras to scan the sewer network and identify any problems that might otherwise go undetected.
The sewer system also will be cleaned during the process.
MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott, said the program was an important part of council's maintenance schedule.
"Unlike some of our other maintenance activities, this work very much happens in the background," Mr Scott said.
Our contractors don't need to access anyone's houses and there won't be any interruptions to our services.- MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott
"Our contractors don't need to access anyone's houses and there won't be any interruptions to our services.
"All of the work is completed from existing manholes and there is minimal disturbance to private property.
"The only thing we ask is that residents keep their toilet lids down and their toilet doors closed as much as possible while the work is going on.
"This will prevent any backflow of air coming up through the toilet while the sewer is being cleaned."
People can continue to use their toilets while the inspection and cleaning is underway.
The work is scheduled to take place between 7am-5pm weekdays, and 7am-1pm Saturdays.
The program will also get underway in Forster, Hallidays Point, Coopernook and Taree in October.
Residents will be notified with more information closer to the starting date.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.