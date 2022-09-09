Great Lakes Advocate

The program involves council contractors using closed circuit television cameras to scan the sewer network

September 9 2022 - 2:00am
Toilet lids down as sewer investigations begin

The annual sewer investigation program undertaken by MidCoast Council begins next week with Forster Keys the first designated area.

