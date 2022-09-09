FORSTER-Tuncurry captain-coach Nathan Campbell admits he'd prefer to be playing a knockout Group Three Rugby semi-final this weekend.
Instead it'll be Groundhog Day for the Hawks as they'll be meeting Wingham in the minor semi-final on Saturday at Tuncurry.
That's the same scenario as last weekend, because the minor and major semi-finals were both postponed due to torrential rain.
The major semi-finals will now be played on Sunday at Port Macquarie, with Port City and Old Bar featuring in the first grade encounter.
Group Three's management met earlier this week to make a decision on the finals series following the cancellation d one option considered was to play two knockout games this weekend (1 v 4, 2v 3) this weekend, with the winners to advance to a Sunday, September 18 grand final.
However, the group opted instead extend the season by a week and play the series in its entirety.
Grand finals will now be played on Saturday, September 24.
This is the third time the group has had to revise the grand final date due to problems caused by on-going wet weather and resulting closed fields.
It seems like the season has gone on forever.- Forster-Tuncurry captain-coach Nathan Campbell
Had the knockout idea been adopted the Hawks would be playing second placed Old Bar this weekend, presumably at Old Bar, with minor premiers Port City tackling Wingham in the other game.
Campbell said a number of players from all clubs had organised holidays on and around September 24 on the assumption the season would have finished.
While not critical of the group, Campbell said he would have preferred the competition concluded on September 18.
"It seems like the season has gone on forever,'' he said.
That aside Campbell said the Hawks will be at '110 per cent full strength' for Saturday's minor semi-final.
The Hawks won the first round encounter against Wingham 30-12 and scored a try on the last play of the game to lock up the second round match at 30-30.
Forster will also be involved in the reserve grade game on Saturday, where they'll meet Port City.
Matches start at 11am with women's league tag. Reserve grade kicks off at 1.30 with first grade at 2.50.
Winner of the first grade game plays the loser of the major semi-final on Sunday, September 18.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
