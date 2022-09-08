As water levels continue to rises and the trigger level for opening nears, MidCoast Council has made the decision to open Smiths Lake tomorrow, Friday, September 9.
Multiple agencies have been monitoring the lake for the past week and advising users of the planned opening.
"We recommend boaties remove their boats from the lake to avoid stranding," MidCoast Council natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman said.
"Boat ramps will close at 1.30pm on Thursday, September 8," Mr Tuckerman said.
"During the opening we will restrict boat access to the lake.
"Only authorised officers will have vehicle access to Sandbar Beach.
"Public access to the beach is limited for safety reasons and access ways will be roped off."
The water can exit the lake with considerable force, creating dangerous currents and unstable conditions on the Beach.
It's advisable to stay away from the lake and beach for 36 hours after the opening, Mr Tuckerman said.
Council has a policy to mechanically open the lake when it approaches 2.1 metres above sea level.
This action is part of the Smiths Lake Coastal Zone Management Plan.
The opening level takes into account environmental outcomes and prevents minor flooding of property and roads.
"We've consulted key stakeholders, including local fishers, in reaching the decision to open the lake tomorrow," Mr Tuckerman said.
Timing is important to take advantage of the low tide on Friday and ensure an effective opening.
You can keep an eye on Smiths Lake water levels with real time data on the NSW Government website https://mhl.nsw.gov.au/Site-209465.
For more information, view the video and the Smiths Lake Coastal Zone Management Plan on our website at: www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/lakemanagement.
