Great Lakes Advocate

Smiths Lake to be opened this Friday, September 9

September 8 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The lake was last opened late last year. Picture MidCoast Council.

As water levels continue to rises and the trigger level for opening nears, MidCoast Council has made the decision to open Smiths Lake tomorrow, Friday, September 9.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.