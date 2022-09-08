Great Lakes Advocate

Their well-camouflaged eggs and chicks on sand nests are almost invisible

September 8 2022 - 6:00am
Prime nesting beaches for the endangered birds include the Harrington, Farquhar/Manning Point and the Winda Woppa area. Picture MidCoast Council.

Beach-goers are being urged to respect wildlife with the shorebird nesting season now in full swing.

