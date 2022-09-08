Beach-goers are being urged to respect wildlife with the shorebird nesting season now in full swing.
Four-wheel drive vehicle users and dog walkers are asked to follow the rules as the annual migration to Mid-Coast beaches where the birds nest and feed over the spring-summer months.
Their well-camouflaged eggs and chicks on sand nests are almost invisible.
Beach drivers, foxes, dogs and walkers may crush the eggs or disturb parent birds, keeping them away from the nest.
This leaves eggs and chicks vulnerable to predation from dogs and seagulls.
We can do a lot to help by being aware and taking care, MidCoast Council natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman says.
Drive within the intertidal zone, keep out of fenced areas, and report any fox sightings to council.
Keep control of your dog on the beach at all times and away from any fenced or sign-marked nesting areas, Mr Tuckerman said.
Don't take firewood from nesting beaches, as driftwood provides useful shelter for young chicks.
Prime nesting beaches for the endangered birds include the Harrington, Farquhar/Manning Point and the Winda Woppa area.
"Over the past few nesting seasons we've noticed our 4WD community has been doing the right thing and following beach driving rules," he said.
"We're hoping this excellent care will continue this nesting season."
The Share the Shore message is supported by NSW Department of Primary Industries, Planning and Environment, Local Land Services, Crown Lands, Taree Indigenous Development Employment and volunteer bird groups.
Funding for the program comes from the MidCoast Council environmental rate, with rangers playing a role in enforcement.
The NSW Government Saving our Species program funds a shorebird warden and provides the fencing and signage materials.
For more information on sharing the shore, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/ShareTheShore
