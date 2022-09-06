Great Lakes Advocate

The free sessions will be held later this month

September 6 2022 - 9:00pm
Picture MidCoast Council.

Census data about the Mid-Coast region will be made available at free information sessions in Forster, Taree and Gloucester later this month.

