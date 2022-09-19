Great Lakes Advocate

The plan can be views on the Department of Planning website

September 19 2022 - 12:00am
Rezoning project goes on public exhibition

A proposal to rezone Summer Green, a four hectare parcel of land sited south of Forster, from RU2 (rural landscape) to R2 (low density residential) and C2 (environmental conservation) is in the hands of NSW Planning.

