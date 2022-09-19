Rezoning project goes on public exhibition

A proposal to rezone Summer Green, a four hectare parcel of land sited south of Forster, from RU2 (rural landscape) to R2 (low density residential) and C2 (environmental conservation) is in the hands of NSW Planning.
Rezoning would enable the development of additional urban resident lots.
The land sits between existing residential development in The Lakes Estate, future residential development on residential zoned parts of the site, and The Lakes Way. Land to the north is forested and extends to the land zoned for public recreation.
The land is part of the South Forster Development Area which has been identified for urban growth for over 30 years.
The final stage of the Summer Green residential land development at South Forster is proposed to be rezoned to complete the development.
Members of the community are invited to comment on the draft plan until 5pm, Monday, October 10.
Visit the https://bit.ly/3ARWUWe to view exhibition documents (search under MidCoast Council) and to make a submission.
