Review: Orphan: First Kill is a scary, fun horror prequel

By Cris Kennedy
Updated September 6 2022 - 3:32am, first published 3:23am
Orphan: First Kill

  • MA15+, 98 minutes

It is always great to see Stiles on the big screen, adding as usual a heft and enjoyability factor that the script probably doesn't entirely deserve.

The 2009 lite horror film Orphan was dark, enjoyable and forgettable, but enough people must have found it memorable enough that it now warrants a second go.

