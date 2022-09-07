GROUP Three Rugby League's grand finals will now be played on Saturday, September 24.
This was decided at a board of management meeting held last Monday, September 5, caused by the washout of the semi-finals last weekend.
The grand finals were to be played on Sunday, September 18.
"We've pushed everything back a week,'' Group Three chairman, Wayne Bridge said.
That means minor semi-finals will be played at Tuncurry on Saturday with the major semis at Port Macquarie on Sunday.
Winner of the first grade game on Sunday earns the right to host the September 24 grand finals.
Mr Bridge said playing a revised finals format starting this weekend, where the side finishing first would play the fourth placed team and second meeting third, with the winners progressing to the grand final on September 18 was discussed.
He said this had some support.
However, there were concerns that this would impact on the integrity of the finals series.
Mr Bridge said on Monday some clubs had indicated players would be unavailable on the weekend of September 24-25.
However, the board thought it was in the best overall interest of the competition to extend the season.
This will also mean the grand finals will be played on a Saturday for the first time.
Clubs voted at last November's annual meeting to play a Saturday grand final and initially this was to be on September 10.
However, the group was forced to revamp the draw following ongoing problems with wet weather early in the year.
This resulted in the grand final back to Saturday, September 17.
The group then opted for a Sunday, September 18 match to avoid a clash with the Hastings League grand final.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
