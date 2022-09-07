FORSTER-Tuncurry's day of footy finals proved to be a washout last Saturday.
Torrential rain last Friday night saw the Group Three Rugby League minor semi-finals scheduled for last Saturday and the junior league grand final on Sunday at the Harry Elliott Oval, along with Saturday's Coastal Premier League football semi-final at Boronia Park postponed.
All will now go ahead this weekend.
This Saturday, September 10 Forster-Tuncurry Hawks will clash with Wingham in the Group Three first grade minor semi-final, with the Hawks to meet Port City in reserve grade.
First grade will be underway from 2.50pm and reserve grade at 1.30pm
Group Three's grand final will now be played on Saturday, September 24.
The Elliott Oval also will be the venue for Sunday's junior league grand finals for the under 13s to 16s.
Forster-Tuncurry's under 12s will play in the tier 2 grand final at Port Macquarie on Saturday.
These matches (under 10s to 12s) also were a victim of last weekend's wet weather.
Southern United will clash with Sawtell in the Coastal Premier League first grade semi-final at Boronia on Saturday.
Officials frantically looked around for an alternate venue last weekend when conditions deteriorated, but in the end opted to reschedule the encounter.
Southern coach Jonathon Newman said the club wasn't keen to move the game to a venue in Coffs Harbour.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
