Surf life saving beach patrols begin on Saturday, September 24 along the Lower North Coast branch from Crowdy Head in the north to Pacific Palms in the south.
This corresponds with the first day of the spring school vacation fortnight.
Regional beaches will again be the venue of choice for families from across the State.
It will also be an opportunity for local families to travel.
As a consequence, the start of surf life saving junior activities, commonly referred to as nippers, will be delayed until schools return.
Forster Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) will start its nippers programs on Sunday, October 23.
For those families wishing to gain a practical experience of what nippers involve, a try out day will be held in conjunction with the registration morning the previous Sunday, October 16, from 9.30 am.
Forster club registrar, Cathy Quinn, and other club members will be available to assist with registrations on both these dates.
According to Forster SLSC junior activities chair (JAC), Nova Grosvenor: "Conducting the nippers programs requires the support of community members.
"In particular, parents, carers or even older siblings of nippers are encouraged to become a financial member of the club, to gain their free volunteers Working With Children Check (WWCC) and their Surf Rescue Certificate or Bronze Medallion," she said.
"This will enable them to become involved in a supervisory capacity to enhance their child's nipper experience.
"Nippers require age managers, assistant age managers, and water safety officers.
"These jobs don't necessitate any previous experience as the club and SLSA will provide the training."
The three-part online course covers the role of an age manager, how children learn and grow, and how to use the SLSA junior development resources in order to program a lesson.
On qualification, the age manager will have completed an online WWCC, an easy self-paced online age manager's course, and on the beach training by an experienced age manager mentor.
Assistant age managers will undertake the same pathway.
It has been proven that children get the most out of the nipper program with parental involvement.
Being an age manager or assistant allows you to be hands-on and enjoy the nipper's experience alongside your child.
The age manager's role is to deliver the junior development program which is designed to ensure that children have fun on the beach while participating in lessons which will provide them with a pathway to becoming a junior surf sport competitor, a qualified life saver and to acquire heightened ability to safely enjoy beach and surf activities.
As with schools, the nippers program is a form of education.
Many parents mistakenly believe that their children's education is entirely in the hands of teachers, but research solidly supports the case for parental involvement.
Research from the National Coalition for Parent Involvement in Education shares that: "No matter their income or background, students with involved parents are more likely to have higher grades and test scores, attend school regularly, have better social skills, show improved behaviour and adapt well to school.
"When a child can see that their parent(s) is supporting them, they are more likely to take risks and learn something new instead of staying inside the box."
