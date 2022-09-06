Great Lakes Advocate

Forster Surf Life Saving Club will start its nippers programs on Sunday, October 23

By Anne Evans
Updated September 6 2022 - 4:53am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nippers Adele and Chase Brooks enjoy the program. Picture Anne Evans.

Surf life saving beach patrols begin on Saturday, September 24 along the Lower North Coast branch from Crowdy Head in the north to Pacific Palms in the south.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.