Smiths Lake has increased significantly to 1.995m above mean sea level (AHD)

Updated September 5 2022 - 11:33pm, first published 11:30pm
Smiths Lakes opening in October 2021. Picture MidCoast Council

Following more than 55mm of rainfall in the four days since last Friday, September 2, MidCoast Council is preparing to open Smiths Lake..

