Following more than 55mm of rainfall in the four days since last Friday, September 2, MidCoast Council is preparing to open Smiths Lake..
Boaties have been asked to remove boats from the lake to avoid stranding when council notifies of the opening, which could be later this week.
Advertisement
Smiths Lake has increased significantly to 1.995m above mean sea level (AHD), as of today, Tuesday, September 6, just short of the 2.10m AHD trigger level to open the lake
"We watch the lake levels and weather forecast, tides and swell conditions once the water level approaches the trigger for opening," MidCoast Council natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman said.
"At this stage, with further rainfall predicted, it is likely that an opening will occur this week," Mr Tuckerman said.
Smiths Lake is known as an intermittently closed and open lake or lagoon.
Before the Smiths Lake township was developed, the lake naturally opened to the ocean in response to water levels in the lake.
We watch the lake levels and weather forecast, tides and swell conditions once the water level approaches the trigger for opening.- MidCoast Council natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman
It closes as a result of sand movement from waves, tides and wind, Mr Tuckerman said.
Smiths Lake is opened manually to prevent minor flooding of property and roads in an environmentally sensitive way.
In planning an opening, council must consider the best conditions to ensure an effective movement of water out of the lake.
The aim is to maximise the health and productivity of the estuary.
Members of the community can watch Smiths Lake water levels with real time data on the NSW Government website at: http://mhl.nsw.gov.au/Site-209465.
"We will advise when we decide to open the Lake via local media and Facebook during this week," Mr Tuckerman said.
For more information, view the video and the Smiths Lake Coastal Zone Management Plan on the MidCoast Council website www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/lakemanagement.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.