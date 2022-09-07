Great Lakes Advocate

The winner advances to the next stage of the finals series on Sunday in Coffs Harbour

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 7 2022 - 7:00pm
Tommy Elder could return from injury to play for Southern United in the Coastal Premier League semi-final against Sawtell at Boronia on Saturday.

SOUTHERN United may face the prospect of playing two games in two days this weekend - the second in Coffs Harbour - to stay in contention for Coastal Premier League (CPL) football honours.

