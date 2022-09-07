SOUTHERN United may face the prospect of playing two games in two days this weekend - the second in Coffs Harbour - to stay in contention for Coastal Premier League (CPL) football honours.
At the time of writing the Ospreys will meet Sawtell on Saturday at Boronia in a knockout semi-final postponed from last weekend due to torrential rain.
The winner advances to the next stage of the finals series on Sunday in Coffs Harbour.
It was initially thought Southern would be playing Bellingen last weekend, however, Bellingen lost points for playing an unqualified player in the final round, Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher explained.
This elevated Sawtell into the top six. Fletcher said the decision to dock Bellingen points was among the most difficult the league has faced.
"But rules are rules,'' he said.
"We were surprised to learn that we'd be playing Sawtell and not Bellingen,'' Southern coach, Jonathon Newman said.
"Our record against Sawtell this season isn't great - we lost with the last kick of the match up there early in the season in the midst of our winless run of eight games.
"Then we really didn't play our best football in the 0-2 home loss we had against them not so long ago.
"They're a young and mobile side and vastly improved on last season. There'll be a different game plan for sure.''
Newman said the week's rest could bring injured players Tommy Elder and Bayden Schumann back into contention to play on Saturday.
He said the club did look at alternate venues in the Great Lakes to play last weekend's encounter.
"But, there really wasn't anything that was going to hold up to that weather,'' Newman said.
"We did strongly consider travelling to Coffs, but it would have cost us players, players who've trained hard since the beginning of the year and have worked hard to get us into the finals.
"We didn't want to cost them their opportunity to play. We also didn't really want 20 cars on the road in pretty ordinary conditions.
"So we had to call it as we did. We're exploring a midweek neutral venue option for first grade and negotiating with Port Saints around the reserve grade fixture.
"If we've got to play both days this weekend so be it, we'll do our best to manage the players and ensure we put our best foot forward.
"We've got to win the first match first though.''
The CPL grand final is scheduled for Saturday, September 17 in Coffs Harbour.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
