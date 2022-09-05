SOUTHERN United will meet Sawtell in the Coastal Premier League (CPL) football first grade semi-final this Saturday, September 10 with the winner to back-up to play on Sunday.
This follows the wash-out of last Saturday's semi-finals set down for Boronia Park.
Advertisement
The Ospreys will tackle Port United in reserve grade.
Football Mid North Coast chairman, Lance Fletcher said the clubs agreed to the arrangement.
This would enable the CPL grand final to proceed on Saturday, September 17, as originally planned in Coffs Harbour.
A win on Saturday would see Southern United head to Coffs Harbour for the Sunday fixture.
Mr Fletcher confirmed that Sawtell would be Southern's opponent in first grade after it was originally thought the Ospreys would be playing Bellingen.
It was one of the toughest decisions we've had to make, but rules are rules.- Football Mid North Coast president, Lance Fletcher
He explained that Bellingen was docked competition points for playing an ineligible player in the final round.
"It was one of the toughest decisions we've had to make, but rules are rules,'' he said.
"Bellingen's reserve grade lost to Port United 5-4 on penalties on the weekend, so it has been a rough couple of days for the club.''
Bellingen and Southern United both joined the CPL this year.
In the first grade match that did go ahead last weekend Macleay Valley Rangers defeated Port United 4-3.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.