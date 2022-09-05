Great Lakes Advocate

Double header for Coastal Premier League semi-finals

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated September 5 2022 - 10:33pm, first published 8:00am
Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher

SOUTHERN United will meet Sawtell in the Coastal Premier League (CPL) football first grade semi-final this Saturday, September 10 with the winner to back-up to play on Sunday.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

