GROUP Three Rugby League's management will meet tonight (Monday, September 5) to discuss changing the format of this year's semi-final series.
This would result in two qualifying finals being played this weekend, with the teams finishing first meeting fourth and second playing third. Winners would then progress to the grand final on Sunday, September 18.
This follows the postponement of last weekend's semi-finals, set down to be played at Tuncurry and Port Macquarie, due to torrential rain. The decision to call the games off was made early on Saturday morning.
It was initially announced the finals series would go back a week, with the grand final on the weekend of September 24/25.
"However, a number of clubs have contacted us to say players will be going away and they would struggle to field teams,'' Group Three chairman Wayne Bridge said.
"We'll meet on Monday night to discuss the best option and the likelihood is that we'll play 1 vs 4 and 2 vs 3.''
This would result in first grade minor premiers Port City tackling Wingham in one game with Old Bar and Forster-Tuncurry clashing in the other. Venues would also be decided tonight, as well as a possible ground for the grand finals
Mr Bridge said contingency plans would also be put into place regarding alternate venues if the unsettled weather continues.
He admits last Sunday's games could have gone ahead, possibly at Wauchope. However, finding another ground at late notice on Saturday presented problems. The Harry Elliott complex at Tuncurry was reportedly under water and heavy rain continued in the Great Lakes throughout Saturday.
Mr Bridge said if the decision is made to play the grand final on the weekend of September 24/25, the match could be played on the Saturday, although this would impact on the representatives fixtures between Groups Two and Three planned for Macksville.
The group initially intended to play grand finals on a Saturday for the first time, however, a clash with Hastings League grand finals on Saturday, September 17 saw the games switched to the Sunday.
Wet weather has plagued the competition all year. A number of opening round games were postponed due to rain and closed fields, and eventually another week was added to accommodate those fixtures. This pushed the grand final back a week from the original date of Saturday, September 10, with the group then opting to play a final four instead of a final five.
Mr Bridge said group chief executive Mal Drury has contacted the clubs involved to outline the proposal and the clubs would have input into tonight's meeting.
