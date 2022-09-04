Upcoming Tuncurry races

This article is in partnership with Neds.
Are you a horse racing enthusiast living in the coastal town of Tuncurry? Are you keen to know what's on at the races in the upcoming months?
The Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club has been hosting horse racing events since it obtained a license in 2008. This detailed guide will get you up to speed with the latest Tuncurry races in a jiffy!
The Forster Tuncurry Jockey Club was started in 1980. In 1985, the club secured a suitable piece of land that could be transformed into a racetrack. The club hosted its first race meeting in March 2009.
The track and its surrounding facilities were made possible by combined efforts from different community members to promote horse racing in Tuncurry.
Horse racing fans will be glad to know that there are several exciting events planned at the Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club over the next couple of months and into early 2023. The festive season is around the corner and the Forster Tuncurry Jockey Club will host its annual Christmas race in mid-December.
Gate Entry: Members pay $5 and general entry is $10
When: Friday, September 9, 2022
Gates Open: Noon
First Race: 1 pm
Last Race: 4.55 pm
The event promises to have everything for the whole family. You can hop onto free buses to and from the event. To book a VIP spot you can call 0490 427 239 or book online.
A week before Christmas Day the club will host its annual race day party in the run-up to the festive season. Bring along the whole family for a fun-filled day at the races. Young and old are in for an exciting day spent at the track. There are several exciting activities planned for the day which are guaranteed to spread joyful Christmas cheer. So, come along and be wary of the mistletoe...
Gate Entry: Members and pensioners pay $5 and non-members pay $10
When: Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Gates Open: 11.30am
First Race: 1 pm
Last Race: 5.40 pm
The Christmas-themed event promises to have everything for the whole family. To book a VIP spot you can call 0490 427 239 or send email to info@tuncurryforsterjockeyclub.com.au
People come from far and wide to attend the Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club Seafood Race Day each year. The annual meet is well attended by its regular patrons. The club is looking for new members to join.
Gate Entry: Members pay $5 and general access is $10
When: Saturday January 14, 2023
Gates Open: 11.30am
First Race: 1pm
Last Race: 4.55pm
The event is set to be a seafood sensation. Come along for a fun-filled day at the races. Head out to the races and enjoy delicious seafood while watching all the racing action.
You can book a VIP space through the function space bookings section of the official race day website.
The Men of League Race Day organised by the Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the racetrack.
Gate Entry: Members pay $5 and general access is $10
When: Saturday February 25, 2023
Gates Open: 11am
First Race: 1pm
Last Race: 4.55pm
The not-to-be-missed premiere horse racing event will offer a few happy surprises and special guest appearances. The names of the mystery guests will be announced closer to the time. To book a VIP space, you can visit the function space bookings section on their website.
Gate Entry: Members pay $5 and general access is $10
When: Saturday May 13, 2023
Gates Open: noon
First Race: 1pm
Last Race: 4.55pm
The Ladies Race Day event will showcase several exciting events on the day. Women are encouraged the don their finest threads and head out for a day at the races.
Spot prizes are also up for grabs for a few lucky patrons. There will also be free transportation to and from the venue.
These upcoming, exciting race events at Tuncurry is not to be missed! Guests will enjoy world-class horse races, coupled with VIP appearances, live music and a jovial atmosphere.
