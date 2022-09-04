Upcoming Tuncurry races

The Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club has been hosting horse racing events since it obtained a license in 2008. Picture Shutterstock

The Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club has been hosting horse racing events since it obtained a license in 2008. This detailed guide will get you up to speed with the latest Tuncurry races in a jiffy!

Tuncurry's history in focus

The Forster Tuncurry Jockey Club was started in 1980. In 1985, the club secured a suitable piece of land that could be transformed into a racetrack. The club hosted its first race meeting in March 2009.

The track and its surrounding facilities were made possible by combined efforts from different community members to promote horse racing in Tuncurry.

Upcoming race days

Horse racing fans will be glad to know that there are several exciting events planned at the Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club over the next couple of months and into early 2023. The festive season is around the corner and the Forster Tuncurry Jockey Club will host its annual Christmas race in mid-December.

1. Gold Cup Race Day

Gate Entry: Members pay $5 and general entry is $10

When: Friday, September 9, 2022

Gates Open: Noon

First Race: 1 pm

Last Race: 4.55 pm

The event promises to have everything for the whole family. You can hop onto free buses to and from the event. To book a VIP spot you can call 0490 427 239 or book online.

2. Christmas Party Race Day

A week before Christmas Day the club will host its annual race day party in the run-up to the festive season. Bring along the whole family for a fun-filled day at the races. Young and old are in for an exciting day spent at the track. There are several exciting activities planned for the day which are guaranteed to spread joyful Christmas cheer. So, come along and be wary of the mistletoe...

Gate Entry: Members and pensioners pay $5 and non-members pay $10

When: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Gates Open: 11.30am

First Race: 1 pm

Last Race: 5.40 pm

The Christmas-themed event promises to have everything for the whole family. To book a VIP spot you can call 0490 427 239 or send email to info@tuncurryforsterjockeyclub.com.au

3. Seafood Race Day

People come from far and wide to attend the Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club Seafood Race Day each year. The annual meet is well attended by its regular patrons. The club is looking for new members to join.

Gate Entry: Members pay $5 and general access is $10

When: Saturday January 14, 2023

Gates Open: 11.30am

First Race: 1pm

Last Race: 4.55pm

The event is set to be a seafood sensation. Come along for a fun-filled day at the races. Head out to the races and enjoy delicious seafood while watching all the racing action.

You can book a VIP space through the function space bookings section of the official race day website.

4. Men of League Race Day

The Men of League Race Day organised by the Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the racetrack.

Gate Entry: Members pay $5 and general access is $10

When: Saturday February 25, 2023

Gates Open: 11am

First Race: 1pm

Last Race: 4.55pm

The not-to-be-missed premiere horse racing event will offer a few happy surprises and special guest appearances. The names of the mystery guests will be announced closer to the time. To book a VIP space, you can visit the function space bookings section on their website.

5. Ladies Race Day

Gate Entry: Members pay $5 and general access is $10

When: Saturday May 13, 2023

Gates Open: noon

First Race: 1pm

Last Race: 4.55pm

The Ladies Race Day event will showcase several exciting events on the day. Women are encouraged the don their finest threads and head out for a day at the races.

Spot prizes are also up for grabs for a few lucky patrons. There will also be free transportation to and from the venue.

Final thoughts

These upcoming, exciting race events at Tuncurry is not to be missed! Guests will enjoy world-class horse races, coupled with VIP appearances, live music and a jovial atmosphere.

