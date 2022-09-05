Swimmers from across the State travelled to Sydney on the weekend, September 3-4, for the two-day NSW Junior State Short Course Championships.
Held at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, Homebush, the championships was for swimmers aged between 10-12 years.
Advertisement
Five swimmers for Swimming North Coast representing three clubs, Kingscliff, Forster and Coffs Harbour, competed in 21 events.
Kingscliff swimmers, Timothy Welm and Rafael Carroll-Cinque returned from the championships with two medals and four top 10 placings between them.
Results:
Timothy Wellm, 12 years 200 metre butterfly, 2; 100 metre butterfly, 4; 200 metres backstroke, 7; 200 metre medley, 14; 200 metre freestyle, 17 and 400 metre freestyle, 10.
Rafael Carroll-Cinque 10 years, 100 metre butterfly, 3; 50 metre butterfly, 7; 100 metre backstroke, 12 and 50 metre breast-stroke, 12.
Alexander Cabral Barbosa, Coffs Harbour, 11 years 50 metre backstroke, 11; 100 metre backstroke, 12; 100 metre butterfly, 13; 200 metres backstroke, 14 and 50 metres butterfly, 16.
Hamish Carmichael, Forster, 11 years 100 metres breast-stroke, 14 and 50 metre breast-stroke, 16.
Liam Fletcher, Forster, 10 years 50 metres butterfly, 23 and 50 metres freestyle, 20.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.