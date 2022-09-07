Great Lakes Advocate

Disappointment for Great Lakes College rugby league university shield campaign

September 7 2022 - 2:00am
Great Lakes College's University Shield squad and coaching staff at Belmore Oval. Picture by Steve Montgomery, OurFootyTeam.com.

GREAT Lakes College's University Shield rugby league campaign came to a disappointing end when they were beaten 60-0 by Bass High School in the semi-final played at Belmore Oval.

