GREAT Lakes College's University Shield rugby league campaign came to a disappointing end when they were beaten 60-0 by Bass High School in the semi-final played at Belmore Oval.
However, co-coaches Simon Maher and Tom Freeman agreed if was a 'tremendous effort' by the team to make it to the semi of the prestigious competition.
Maher said a poor completion rate didn't help the side's cause.
"We were patchy, we didn't complete sets; if we had of completed it wouldn't have blown out as much and we do lack on our edges a bit,'' he said.
"At periods of the game we were in it and could match it, but we didn't do it for the entire game and that's were the score line came in.
"I couldn't be more proud of them up against a quality side,'' Maher told Steve Montgomery from OurFootyTeam.com.
"Our two wingers haven't played football before and there are other boys who haven't played since Year 5 or 6.
"I can't speak highly enough of the attitude of those boys, and some of the talent that is there - I'd back them every day.''
Maher coached a number of players in primary school and he knew there was talent in the squad.
"They were a pretty solid team back then and used to do well around our area.
"We'd come down to Sydney a bit so I was looking forward to an opportunity to coach them in high school.
"I knew there was some talent there it was just a matter of getting them all together.''
While the result wasn't the one the side had hoped for, Maher said the opportunity to play at Belmore and the welcome provided by the Canterbury Bulldogs will long live in the players' memories.
"I said to the boys just enjoy it and soak up the atmosphere,'' Maher said.
"When we got here the Doggies ran us through the facility and the boys were in awe. We don't get to see a lot of NRL games up home as such
"They got us tickets for the Parra game as well and we ran in to (Canterbury star) Josh Addo Carr. It was like Christmas.''
Freeman said Bass Hill was a formidable side and were too strong.
"It wasn't the result we wanted and we didn't have much luck today, but our boys have been awesome all year," he said.
"I'm very stoked they have much it this far."
