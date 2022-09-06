Great Lakes Advocate

The developer is described as affordable lifestyle accommodation

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
September 6 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 126 (torrens title) lot residential subdivision has been proposed for south of Forster. Picture DevelopmentReady.

Members of the community have just over a month to comment on a development application (DA) at 70 Caroma Lane, Forster.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.