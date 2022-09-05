MidCoast Council is extending members of the community an invitation to not only have a say, but join one of seven committees which will in the future have an impact on the region.
These groups offer assistance and support in key council areas and include:
Anyone in the community is encouraged to nominate themselves to become a member of one of the above groups.
A limited number of places are available for each group.
If you have particular skills or an interest in one of the groups, head to the council website where for more information and the nomination forms.
Each committee will be guided by its own Terms of Reference and guidelines.
Community reference groups are considered an important link in council's communication processes and have been established to give community members the opportunity to provide strategic advice, feedback and decision-making process.
Committees are established to gather the views of the community and to assist council in understanding specific or local issues, initiatives or community desires.
Nominations close at 4:30pm, Thursday September 15.
