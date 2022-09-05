Great Lakes Advocate

MidCoast Council would welcome your input

September 5 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yalawanyi Ganya, Taree. Picture MidCoast Council

MidCoast Council is extending members of the community an invitation to not only have a say, but join one of seven committees which will in the future have an impact on the region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.