Surf and swell conditions are set to be hazardous over the coming days

September 2 2022 - 5:00am
Picture Surf Life Saving NSW.

Surf and swell conditions are set to be hazardous over the coming days, with Surf Life Saving NSW issuing a particular warning to those intending to go rockfishing, boating or swimming.

