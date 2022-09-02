Surf and swell conditions are set to be hazardous over the coming days, with Surf Life Saving NSW issuing a particular warning to those intending to go rockfishing, boating or swimming.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a hazardous surf warning for the north of the State from tomorrow Saturday, September 3 September with the warning extending from beaches north of Newcastle to the Queensland border.
Swell is predicted to increase throughout the day, peaking around 6pm at 4.2m while wind will peak at a similar time with speeds of up to 50km/h.
These conditions will reduce steadily into Sunday, however swell is predicted to remain at about the three metre mark right through to Sunday evening, with relief not expected until Monday.
The message is clear - take care if visiting the coastline.
"Conditions will deteriorate over the next few days along the coast," Surf Life Saving NSW director of lifesaving, Joel Wiseman said.
"Given the conditions I would strongly urge people to understand their limitations and avoid taking unnecessary risks in the water," he said.
"Big swell can hamper our efforts to respond to people in distress, so it's important to consider your options so you don't put our volunteers in harms way.
"It is also important to note that many beaches north of Newcastle are still recovering from the severe weather event earlier this year, with serious erosion still evident.
"This means there is an impact on response times at many locations due to the difficulty arising from a lack of beach access for rescue equipment.
"I would encourage you to check BeachSafe if you do decide to take to the water."
Club call-out teams, duty officers and surf rescue assets are on standby, as always, to respond to critical coastal incidents despite it being out of season.
Flags are set to be raised ahead of the 2022-23 season on September 24.
