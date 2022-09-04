Great Lakes Advocate

The inability of the Myall River to flush due to sedimentation is putting the estuary's health under threat

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
September 4 2022 - 8:00am
The heavily silted entrance to the Myall River last week. Pictured supplied.

The entrance to one of the State's top tourist destinations, the Myall Lakes, is at risk of collapsing due to a lack of maintenance.

