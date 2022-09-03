A new monthly segment I'm kicking off in my Road Ramblings radio program and newspaper columns will be called Great Destinations. Hopefully I'll be able to give you some ideas for places to visit.
I thought I'd kick it off today with a destination Vicki and I visited last week on our four day road trip.
Advertisement
The NSW Rail Transport Museum in Thirlmere. Thirlmere is in the beautiful NSW Southern Highlands.
The last time I visited the Rail Transport Museum would have been more than 30 years ago. Wow, what a change. The museum is now a highly professional layout rivalling the famous York Railway Museum in the UK.
The museum houses some of the State's most historic locomotives and rolling stock including the iconic Pacific locomotive 3801.
You'll find the Silver City Comet there. Royal carriages used by the Queen on her Australian visit and much, much more.
What is a pay bus? You'll need to go to the museum to find out.
My favourite I have got to say was the mighty 60 class steam locomotive, the Garret. Weighing in at 264 tonnes it is more than 33 metres long.
The biggest and heaviest locomotive used by NSW Railways.
With a fully enclosed driver's cab, the crew hated them. They were far too hot in summer for Australian conditions.
When you go to the museum make sure you view the audio visual show that runs every half hour. It is fantastic and well worth the time. The kids will also love it. They even have a mini railway and dedicated kids areas.
A memory jerker for me was seeing and walking through one of the first double deck suburban carriages. I first saw these at Sydenham Railway station returning home from school about 1960.
They were state of the art in 1960.
Additionally every weekend the RTM run steam train rides.
Open seven days a week, entry cost and steam train ride prices are more than reasonable.
This is a fantastic place to visit whether you are young and will stand in awe of these giants of the past or older, evoking many memories.
My rating 10/10. Not to be missed.
Motoring news locally every Saturday at 5am on 101.5 Great Lakes FM and 10am on 106.5 Rhema FM. Also Sunday 2pm on 103.3 2TLP 2.00pm every Tuesday on 101.5 Great Lakes FM. Road Ramblings can also be heard worldwide on the web by going to www.roadrambs.com. You can now find and listen to Road Ramblings on Facebook. Have a look and give us a like
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.