Construction of a roundabout and turning lanes on the intersection of Lakes Way and Blackhead Road is moving forward

September 2 2022 - 3:00am
Old Bar Road. Picture MidCoast Council

MidCoast Council has taken advantage of the more favourable weather to continue repair and improvement work across the region's 3600 kilometre road network.

