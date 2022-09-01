Great Lakes Advocate

The public health system needs widespread improvement

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated September 1 2022 - 5:15am, first published 5:00am
Forster Community Health registered nurses, Margaret Fitzgerald, Joanne Simpson and Cheryl Greenham, were supported with loud toots for passing motorists. Picture by Jeanene Duncan.

NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NMA) members from across the Great Lakes joined thousands of the their NSW colleagues demanding better pay and conditions in Forster early this afternoon Thursday, September 1.

