One of four Aboriginal fisheries officers appointed by the State government will be based in the Great Lakes.
The appointment was announced by Minister for Agriculture, Dugald Saunders, who said the recruits have been appointed as part of a new career pathways program, established to provide opportunities for Aboriginal people in the fisheries space.
"Based in Tamworth, Maclean, Wallis Lake and the Central Coast, these new officers will play an important role in enhancing Aboriginal involvement in the protection of our waterways," Mr Saunders said.
"They will also be vital in engaging with and fostering partnerships between fisheries officers and Aboriginal communities," he said.
"This program seeks to increase Aboriginal employment across the sector and boost diversity within fisheries officer ranks to enhance cultural awareness."
In addition to completing standard training, Aboriginal fisheries officers will also be provided with opportunities for specific cultural awareness and leadership training.
"Illegal fishing remains a huge problem both inland and on the coast and these dedicated officers will work alongside more than 100 others currently employed in the State to protect these resources for future generations," Mr Saunders said.
This program marks the first time the roles have been offered only to people who identify as Aboriginal.
The public is encouraged to report illegal or suspected illegal fishing activity to the Fishers Watch Phone line on 1800 043 536 or through the online form at: https://fal.cn/3gJWh.
