We are coming into koala breeding season, which means sleep can often be broken by the sound of a bellowing male koala or a squealing female close by. (If you were camping at night and heard a bellowing koala for the first time, not knowing what it was, you'd most likely freeze in fear and then promptly pack and skedaddle out of there as fast as humanly possible, thinking it was some kind of unknown beast - a BIG one.)

