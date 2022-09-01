Post war 1920s or the Roaring Twenties; was an era of flappers, gangsters, fallen soldiers, jazz and elegant, black tie balls.
Locally, the era saw the introduction of passenger/car ferries connecting Tuncurry and Forster, while the original Bellevue Hotel underwent extensions.
And, on September 17, Member for Gloucester, R.A. Price declared the Tuncurry WWI War Memorial Hall officially opened.
One hundred and one years later, and a 12 month delay due to an historic world-wide pandemic, the Tuncurry hall will commemorate the occasion with a Centenary Gala Ball.
The evening of fun, laughter, great food, dancing, memorabilia and much more will begin from 5.30pm on Saturday, September 17 with entertainment from Baroque ensemble, Musica Provindiale (Italian for country music).
The Manning Valley-based group of violins, a viola, cellos, flute, recorders and harpsichord will play until 7pm.
"We're local musicians, that's why we were call ourselves 'Musica Provinciale', because we're from the country," ensemble member Cheryl Meyer told ACM pre-COVID-19.
Guests will be welcomed to the event by a Worimi elder, before MidCoast Council mayor, and former hall trust secretary, Claire Pontin declares the black tie event officially open.
Throughout the evening finger food will be served by local caterers, Mums on the Run, while revellers can quench their thirst at the bar serving red and white wine, beer, champagne and soft drinks.
Well-known popular Forster R&B, soul, blues and rock band, The Big Fins, will take to the stage from 7pm.
It was build with local donations and volunteers as a memorial to those who died in World War I.- Beryl Henderson
"It promises to be a great night, and a chance to dress-up," hall secretary, Beryl Henderson said.
In keeping with the 20s theme, ball-goers are being encouraged to dress in the era when flashy evening attire was ' de rigueur', the iconic bob made an appearance and hemlines rose.
"People are looking for the opportunity for a good time and to dress up," Beryl said.
In a salute to the many local men and women who contributed to the Great War, Tuncurry historian John Bonventi will put together a military display of World War I memorabilia.
Mr Bonventi began his interest in war medals, photographs, uniforms and much more as a child.
Beryl said the display was a fitting tribute and a reminder of the history behind the hall's construction.
"It was built with local donations and volunteers as a memorial to those who died in World War I."
"Not the least pleasing feature of the building is the perfect permanent and solid looking workmanship throughout and Tuncurry citizens are indeed to be congratulated on the conspicuous structure which should perhaps a century ahead still remain a substantial memorial to the brave lads who fought the fight for Freedom in the Great War," Mr Price said when he opened the building.
For more information contact 0404 279 710 or the Tuncurry Memorial Hall website HERE.
