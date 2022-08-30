Southern United FC took on the Macleay Valley Rangers in beautiful conditions at Tuncurry in the last round of Coastal Premier League football.
Reserve grade had already qualified for the finals but first grade had it all to play for, with anything from third to eighth position possible depending on results elsewhere.
Advertisement
The equation was simple for the Ospreys in first grade - win and finals football would be secured.
It was a nervous start for the home side though, with the visitors' Sam Applegate and Chris Walker causing quite a few headaches for the first 20 minutes.
Graeme Pearson even headed the ball into his own crossbar as the Ospreys scrambled in defence to keep the Rangers out.
The tide turned significantly though when at around the 30 minute mark, Blake Harrison was able to receive the ball and turn his marker just beyond the half way line.
Tommy Elder made a penetrating run, and Harrison played a pin point accurate pass into Elder's stride, and the 17-year-old finished with all the steadiness of a veteran to open the scoring for the Ospreys. Three minutes later Elder was heavily involved again, stealing the ball as MVR tried to play out, and sliding the ball into Roan Whiteman's path and the big striker made no mistake with his finish across the keeper.
Southern United were in dreamland when only fie minutes later Whiteman turned provider for Mark Mallia, who produced an assured finish with his left foot.
The second half was barely a couple of minutes old when Whiteman appeared to make the game safe for the home side, again played in by Elder. Southern United were far from done though, as Ethan Perry and Jarrod Naylor combined for Perry to hit the post. Elder was on hand to finish the rebound, but the ball hit the arm of a MVR defender and a penalty was awarded, cooly converted by Reyne Black.
At 5-0 up the Ospreys relaxed but were almost instantly reminded of the attacking threat from MVR as the clawed one back through their excellent left winger. This spurred the home side into action again, and the five goal margin was restored by Jarrod Naylor with a calm finish from close range to see the final score Southern United 6 MVR 1.
Southern United's first grade side now takes on a resurgent Bellingen this Saturday at Boronia Park in a sudden death eliminator. The Ospreys will be looking forward to a strong home crowd in their pursuit of honours in their first season.
Reserve grade:
THE whistle to start the match was still shrill in the spectators ears when Reece Hunt opened the scoring for the Ospreys inside the first minute.
The Rangers had no answer to the home side's pressure, and were lucky not to concede again immediately when Jay Mallia shot wide. But the Ospreys' next goal was worth the 24 minute wait.
Liam Simpson shrewdly positioned himself around 30 metres out and volleyed home a clearance from the MVR defence in a contender for goal of the season. Nathan Hoffman was next on the scoresheet, heading in a great cross from Nate Deas. Hoffman then pinched the ball from the resulting kickoff and with some great individual work doubled his tally with a fine strike.
Southern United really should have run away with things from there but perhaps the comfort of a four goal lead lulled them into a false sense of security, and in the second half they conceded a penalty, and then another goal before finishing winners 4-2.
They will now play Port Saints in the first week of the finals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.