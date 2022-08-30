Great Lakes Advocate

Southern United finish third in Coastal Premier League

August 30 2022 - 6:00am
Striker Roan Whiteman was in goal scoring form for Southern United in the clash against Macleay Valley

Southern United FC took on the Macleay Valley Rangers in beautiful conditions at Tuncurry in the last round of Coastal Premier League football.

