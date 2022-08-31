MANNING Cricket will return to an October start for the 2022-23 season.
Saturday, October 8 will be the first day's play.
This is in contrast to 2021-22 when the start was delayed due to a government Public Health Order regarding unvaccinated players.
The season didn't get underway until early December and then there were delays caused by wet weather.
Some sides didn't play a game until January.
Manning Cricket president, Stephen Campbell said it was planned to begin semi-finals on March 4, with teams returning after the Christmas break on January 14.
Clubs have until September 14 to nominate teams.
"At this stage we're looking at having around the same number as last season,'' Mr Campbell said.
He expects there'll be five or six sides in tier I, the same as 2021-22.
This will include Great Lakes, the beaten finalists last season.
He confirmed Gloucester would again have a tier I team. Mr Campbell explained the association had decided to slash fees for clubs that entered new teams.
Meanwhile, Mr Campbell said player have until the end of this month to nominate for a T20 carnival to be run by the Mid North Coast Council in late September.
This will be held over two weekends, with the first at Gloucester and then Wauchope.
This will also be a selection trial for the Macquarie Coast squad to play in this season's Regional Big Bash qualifying round.
At the time of writing only two Manning players had nominated.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
