Great Lakes Advocate

Clubs have until September 14 to nominate teams

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 31 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great Lakes batsman, Sam Hull at the crease during a Manning tier 1 match last summer. The 2022-23 season is underway from October 8.

MANNING Cricket will return to an October start for the 2022-23 season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.